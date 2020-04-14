Hungary confirmed coronavirus cases reach 1,512

Bence Gaál

Hungary now has some 1,512 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), up 54 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The coronavirus death toll has increased by 13. All of the latest victims had an underlying medical condition. The total number of fatalities now stands at 122.

Similarly, a total of 122 patients have recovered so far, up two since yesterday.

Some 14,355 people are currently in compulsory two-week home quarantine, a day-on-day decrease of nearly 1,000. A total of 35,825 coronavirus tests have been carried out at accredited laboratories until now.

Budapest remains the most infected area with 732 cases. Pest county is the second most infected area with 220 cases, followed by Fejér county (106 cases). There are more than 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Győr-Moson-Sopron (61) and Csongrád (51) counties.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including weekends and bank holidays, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.