Hungary confirmed coronavirus cases jump to 817

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary has jumped to 817, up 73 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of fatalities stands at 47, after the passing of nine elderly, chronically ill patients.

Four patients with underlying medical conditions have passed away, increasing the coronavirus death toll to 38. The age of the nine latest victims varied between 61 years and 92 years.

On the other hand, four more people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 71.

Some 14,997 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine. So far, 23,746 coronavirus tests have been conducted.

Budapest remains the most infected area with 345 cases, followed by Pest county (153). The third most infected region in the country is now Fejér county with 39 cases.

