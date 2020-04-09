Hungary confirmed coronavirus cases hit 980

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hungary has increased to 980, up 85 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The coronavirus death toll in Hungary has increased to 66, up from 58 yesterday. The youngest of the eight new victims was 48 years old.

The number of recoveries stands at 96, an increase of two compared to yesterday.

Some 16,006 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine, and 27,826 coronavirus tests have been conducted until now.

Budapest remains the most infected area with 428 cases, followed by Pest county (183). The third most infected region in the country remains Fejér county with 55 cases.

The government is set to announce its decision regarding the extension of the curfew restrictions today.

