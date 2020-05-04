Hungary confirmed coronavirus cases hit 3,035

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 3,035, up 37 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of fatalities stands at 351, up 11 compared to yesterday.

The number of recoveries has increased by one, to 630.

There are 2,055 active cases of COVID-19 in Hungary at the moment. Approximately 63% of these cases are located in Budapest or Pest county, the website says.

Some 1,027 people are currently hospitalized, with 55 of them requiring ventilation.

So far, 83,958 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. The number of people currently in compulsory home quarantine has grown to 10,459.

Looking at all diagnosed cases so far, Budapest is the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,484. Pest county continues to be the second most affected, with 401 cases, followed by Fejér county (304 cases).

The following counties have 50 or more confirmed cases of coronavirus: Zala (139), Komárom-Esztergom (137), Csongrád (101), Győr-Moson-Sopron (79), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (65), and Veszprém (58).

