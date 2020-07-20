Hungary changes COVID-19 risk classification for Canada, Portugal

MTI – Econews

Hungary has changed the risk classifications for Canada and Portugal governing restrictions on arrivals of Hungarians and foreign nationals from countries based on rates of novel coronavirus infections, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Shutterstock.com

In mid-July, Hungary introduced restrictions applying to Hungarians and foreigners, who are not on official business, arriving from countries with moderate and high levels of COVID-19 infections, color-coded yellow and red, respectively. Arrivals from countries with low rates of Covid-19 infections, color-coded green, may enter Hungary without restriction.

In a resolution published in the official bulletin Hivatalos Értesítő, Hungaryʼs chief medical officer changed the color code for Canada to yellow from red and the code for Portugal to green from yellow.

Hungarians arriving from yellow and red countries must go into a 14-day quarantine unless they can produce two certified negative coronavirus tests from the previous five days, conducted at an interval of at least two days, upon arrival. The quarantine on Hungarians may also be lifted after arrival following a single negative coronavirus test in the case of visits to yellow countries and two negative tests in the case of red countries.