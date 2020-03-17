Hungary assigns routes for transit trucks

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Hungary has assigned routes for foreign trucks traveling through Hungary to destinations in other countries, state secretary Tamás Menczer told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, state news wire MTI reports.
Lorries that enter Hungary may only travel on designated roads, stop at designated petrol stations and cross into Serbia, Ukraine or Romania at designated border stations, Menczer said.
He noted that international passenger traffic has been suspended on roads as well as by rail and by air. Ferenc Liszt International is open, but only to arrivals of Hungarian nationals returning home, he added.
scroll for moreall times CET
Airon Trust Fiduciary Asset Management LLC
KCG Partners Law Firm
LeitnerLeitner
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben