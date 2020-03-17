Hungary assigns routes for transit trucks

MTI – Econews

Hungary has assigned routes for foreign trucks traveling through Hungary to destinations in other countries, state secretary Tamás Menczer told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, state news wire MTI reports.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Lorries that enter Hungary may only travel on designated roads, stop at designated petrol stations and cross into Serbia, Ukraine or Romania at designated border stations, Menczer said.

He noted that international passenger traffic has been suspended on roads as well as by rail and by air. Ferenc Liszt International is open, but only to arrivals of Hungarian nationals returning home, he added.