Hungary allows entry to Austrians with negative COVID-19 tests

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government is allowing Austrian nationals to enter Hungary from Austria if they can show a negative test for COVID-19 that is no more than four days old, state news wire MTI reports, citing a decree published in the official gazette Magyar Közlöny.

Image by Peter Gudella/Shutterstock.com

The new rule also applies to Hungarian nationals entering the country from Austria as well as to nationals from the European Economic Area who can certify permanent residency in Hungary.

The rules do not apply to lorry drivers.

Hungary closed its borders in March to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, but later opened some crossings to commuters. Hungarians and foreign nationals who can certify permanent residency in Hungary have also been allowed entry into the country but have been required to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days.

The decree issued on Thursday stipulates that Austria and Hungarian nationals entering Hungary after showing a negative COVID-19 test must self-quarantine if they experience coronavirus symptoms within 14 days of entering the country and inform health officials of their status.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including weekends and bank holidays, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.

