Hungarian uni partners with Austrian biotech company on coronavirus vaccine

Researchers at the University of Pécs are partnering with Austriaʼs CEBINA (Central European Biotech Incubator and Accelerator) to develop a coronavirus vaccine, state news wire MTI reports.
The consortium is working on a "third-generation" vaccine different from others under development, the university said. Phase I clinical tests could be conducted as soon as 2021, it added.
The university said both partners in the endeavor have sufficient backing.
In a separate statement released on Thursday, CEBINA said it had received seed funding for its extended-spectrum coronavirus vaccine project from the Blom Family Office.
CEBINA founder Dr. Eszter Nagy said a collaboration with Professor Ferenc Jakab, a virologist at the University of Pécs, would "greatly strengthen" efforts to produce a vaccine.