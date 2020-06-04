Hungarian uni partners with Austrian biotech company on coronavirus vaccine

MTI – Econews

Researchers at the University of Pécs are partnering with Austriaʼs CEBINA (Central European Biotech Incubator and Accelerator) to develop a coronavirus vaccine, state news wire MTI reports.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The consortium is working on a "third-generation" vaccine different from others under development, the university said. Phase I clinical tests could be conducted as soon as 2021, it added.

The university said both partners in the endeavor have sufficient backing.

In a separate statement released on Thursday, CEBINA said it had received seed funding for its extended-spectrum coronavirus vaccine project from the Blom Family Office.

CEBINA founder Dr. Eszter Nagy said a collaboration with Professor Ferenc Jakab, a virologist at the University of Pécs, would "greatly strengthen" efforts to produce a vaccine.