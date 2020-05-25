Hungarian-Serbian border restrictions lifted

Bence Gaál

The Hungarian-Serbian border is now open without restrictions for the citizens of the two countries, according to a report by government website kormany.hu.

From left: Jadranka Joksimovic, István Pásztor, Péter Szijjártó (Photo by MTI/Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade/Mátyás Borsos)

Following a meeting with Serbian Minister of European Integration Jadranka Joksimović and President of the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians (VMSZ) István Pásztor, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Szijjártó said Serbian citizens may enter Hungary without the need to enter quarantine, and Hungarian citizens can return from Serbia in a similar manner, according to the report.

"The opening of the border provides an opportunity for families and communities living on either side of the border to once again meet, in addition to which it also contributes to enabling economic Szijjártó added.

The minister argued that Central Europe has been able to keep the spread of COVID-19 under control, thanks to the timely introduction of restrictive measures.

Joksimović noted that the opening of the border is extremely important for everyone living on either side of it, pointing out that last Friday, the Serbian government decided to allow travelers to enter the country without the need for a negative coronavirus test.

"There is continuous cooperation between Hungary and Serbia, and diplomatic relations between the two countries have never been so good," she said.