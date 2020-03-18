Hungarian Mercedes, Suzuki plants to shut down

MTI – Econews

Both German automotive giant Daimler and Japanese carmaker Suzuki announced that production at their Hungarian plants will come to a halt by Monday, due to the worsening coronavirus pandemic, state news wire MTI reports.

Production at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Kecskemét will be suspended for an initial period of two weeks. Daimler announced on Tuesday that it decided to suspend the majority of its production in Europe.

"An extension of this measure will depend on further developments," Daimler added.

Daimler employs 4,700 people at the Mercedes-Benz base in Kecskemét, according to the companyʼs website.

The base turned out 190,000 cars last year, launching the production of three new models.

Production will also come to a halt at the Esztergom Suzuki plant until April 3, according to a decision by the management of Magyar Suzuki.

