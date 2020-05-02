Hungarian medical universities to launch coronavirus survey

Ekaterina Sidorina

Four Hungarian medical universities are launching a representative screening program to access information on the novel coronavirus infection among the general population, announced the rector of Semmelweis University Béla Merkely.

Photo by G.Tbov / Shutterstock.com

Having started yesterday (Friday, May 1), the two-week research project will feature almost 18 000 people who will represent country’s citizens by age and place of residence. The program will include sampling and completion of a questionnaire.

According to Merkely, those selected for the study will be notified via phone calls and messages. The screening will be carried out by thousands of universities’ staff, including medical students.

The university rector added that participation should be taken seriously and he asked everyone chosen by the Hungarian Central Statistical Office to cooperate with medical workers.

