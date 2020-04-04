Hungarian healthcare staff to receive HUF 500,000 bonus

Ekaterina Sidorina

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has announced during his regular radio interview on Friday (April 3) that everyone working in healthcare will receive a HUF 500,000 bonus.

Photo by AndriiKoval/Shutterstock.com

Speaking later at the Operational Group briefing, Minister of the Prime Ministerʼs Office Gergely Gulyás said that, for the time being, the overall bonus sum is estimated at HUF 70 billion.

However, that might yet rise, as some technical staff will also receive the bonus for their support of healthcare frontline work, with the number of employees in this sector still to be decided.

It is not clear exactly when the extra money will be received. Gulyás suggested that the bonus could be expected “in the beginning of the summer.”

