Hungarian employers request government aid for 110,000+

Ekaterina Sidorina

Hungarian companies have applied for wage subsidies for more than 110,000 people, Minister for Innovation and Technology László Palkovics said today (Saturday, May 23).

Photo by zabanski / Shutterstock.com

The state wage subsidy (also known by the German name kurzarbeit, on whose system it is modeled) means that, if a company reduces the working hours of an employee instead of laying them off, 70% of the lost salary is paid by the state.

Palkovics also pointed out that the tourism and hospitality sectors were worst affected the COVID-19 pandemic, although the government took action as soon as possible.

In addition to the subsidy program, the state is planning another form of aid to help relaunch these sectors, as “the waiter and chef must be present, even if there are only two guests,” the minister said.