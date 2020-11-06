Hospitalized COVID cases could reach 30,000-32,000 by Dec - Orbán

MTI – Econews

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Friday said the number of coronavirus cases in Hungary requiring hospitalization could reach 30,000-32,000 by December, putting hospitals at full capacity, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Shutterstock.com

In a weekly interview on public radio, Orbán said analyses show the number of intensive-care beds - ones with ventilators - required to treat COVID-19 patients could reach 4,480 on December 10, which implies 30,000-32,000 coronavirus hospitalizations.

The number of intensive-care beds necessary to treat coronavirus patients is expected to reach 2,240 on November 21, he told Kossuth Rádió.

If hospitals reach full capacity, medical care could be provided at locations outside of hospitals, he added.

The latest data from the governmentʼs coronavirus website show almost 5,200 COVID-19 patients are in hospital at present. Close to 400 of those are on ventilators.