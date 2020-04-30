Hiventures launches rescue programs, fund

Nicholas Pongratz

Hiventures Fund Manager is helping startups, small- and medium-sized businesses and large companies that are in trouble due to the epidemic but were otherwise thriving and with high growth potential with two rescue programs and is also setting up a new fund, writes novekedes.hu.

Photo by Alexander Shelegov / Shutterstock.com

In the HUF 30 billion startup rescue program, innovative companies will be financed in the form of capital and membership loans with a maximum of HUF 150 million per transaction, in exchange for a 1% entry share, Bence Katona, CEO of Hiventures Zrt., the state venture capital fund and part of the MFB Group, announced at an online press conference yesterday.

The SME rescue program has a budget of HUF 41 bln, with the available financing between HUF 50 mln-250 mln per transaction. The closed, 10-year construction will take the form of equity and a member loan in exchange for a 1% stake, the CEO said.

In addition to the rescue programs, Hiventures will also launch the HUF 150 bln Crisis I capital fund, which will help troubled, more capital-intensive strategic companies in domestic and foreign company and real estate acquisitions and developments.