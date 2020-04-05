Heavy truck rules changed due to pandemic

Ekaterina Sidorina

Due to the state of emergency prompted in Hungary by the coronavirus pandemic, heavy trucks are now allowed to travel on domestic roads without weekend restrictions, including on public holidays, the Ministry of Innovation and Technology (ITM) has announced.

Photo by Milos Muller/Shutterstock.com

Under normal conditions, articulated lorries and heavy trucks are not allowed on the roads from 10 p.m. on Saturday to 10 p.m. on Sundays, but this restriction has now been temporarily suspended.

According to ITM, the measure will allow Hungarian companies to organize transportation more flexibly, ensuring the continuous supply of goods.

