Heart disease prevalent among coronavirus dead

Nicholas Pongratz

According to an official statement, more than half (55%) of those who have died of confirmed coronavirus infection had high blood pressure and over one-third (41.5%) had some form of heart disease, writes penzcentrum.hu.

Examining the underlying diseases, it can be seen that the number of people suffering from various heart diseases and hypertension is particularly high.

In Hungary, cardiovascular diseases are the leading causes of death, and the number of patients and deaths from such diseases is also remarkably high compared to other EU countries.

The incidence of hypertension increases significantly with advancing age, with up to 75% of people over the age of 70 suffering from the disease, penzcentrum.hu notes.