Head of PMʼs Office, deputy quarantined

MTI – Econews

Head of the Prime Ministerʼs Office Gergely Gulyás and his deputy Balázs Orbán have been quarantined since Wednesday after attending a private function on Saturday at which one of the participants later tested positive for COVID-19, the Prime Ministerʼs Office told state news wire MTI on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyás (Photo: Gergely Botár/kormany.hu)

A coronavirus test Gulyás took on Wednesday was negative, but he will remain in quarantine until a second test on Friday.

He will participate at a cabinet meeting scheduled for Friday and a press briefing afterward only if the second test result is negative, too, the PMʼs Office said.