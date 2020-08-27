Head of PMʼs Office, deputy quarantined (Update)

MTI – Econews

Head of the Prime Ministerʼs Office Gergely Gulyás and his deputy Balázs Orbán have been quarantined since Wednesday after attending a private function on Saturday at which one of the participants later tested positive for COVID-19, the Prime Ministerʼs Office told state news wire MTI.

Gergely Gulyás (Photo: Gergely Botár/kormany.hu)

A coronavirus test Gulyás took on Wednesday was negative, but he will remain in quarantine until a second test on Friday.

He will participate at a cabinet meeting scheduled for Friday and a press briefing afterward only if the second test result is negative, too, the PMʼs Office said.

UPDATE: Fidesz communications director tests positive for COVID-19

István Hollik, the communications director for governing party Fidesz, said he had tested positive for the coronavirus, MTI reports.

Hollik wrote in a Facebook post that he felt unwell on Monday and Tuesday and had himself tested. After the test came back positive, Hollik said he canceled all programs on his schedule and immediately went into quarantine.

He added that he had participated at a private function on Saturday and had reported all of his contacts to the authorities, as required.

"This affects several of my governing party politician colleagues, too," Hollik said.