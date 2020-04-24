Happy at Work helping communities fight coronavirus

Ekaterina Sidorina

To help dealing with the challenging times, Swedish-Hungarian startup Happy at Work, which provides an HR tool for measuring well-being, is offering its platform free of charge for all community-based activities such as healthcare, police, social services etc.

Photo by Happy at Work

The main goal of the service is to continuously measure the perception of the work situation and environment by employees, so that any possible issues arising can be handled in good time. Platform users can be found in about 20 countries worldwide, the company says, though the majority are from Sweden and Hungary.

“We see a particularly increased pressure in many parts of the world to use a digital service that measures the employees’ work situation right now and, in line with this demand, we can finance free use of community-based functions initially in Sweden and Hungary. We will then have the opportunity to open up to more countries,” says André Francois, CEO of Happy at Work.

He admits that if the tool sees a lot of attention, managing its support functions might become challenging, but adds this is a “little problem for us. If we can help make the working environment safer for these heroes, I know that it will give the team extra energy to cope with a temporarily increased workload.”

In mid-March it was announced the HR tech company had raised SEK 2.3 million (about HUF 75.1 mln) in funding in a directed equity and that one of the investors, Swedish entrepreneur Felix Mannheimer was joining the management team as COO.

He operates from Stockholm. The company has a headquarter in Växjö, a smaller office in Gothenburg and an international hub in Budapest.

The free-of-charge platform offer has been available from April 8 via the company’s website: happyatwork.se