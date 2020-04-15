Hankook Tire restarts production in Hungary

MTI – Econews

South Koreaʼs Hankook Tire restarted production at its plant in Hungary on Tuesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Hankook Tire Magyarorszag said it is continuing measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and protect the health of its workers, distributing masks, stepping up hygiene protocols, regularly disinfecting the work area, adding more commuter services and changing the way the canteen operates.

Hankook Tire Magyarorszag did not say what percent of its workforce returned to the plant in Rácalmas (about 53 km south of Budapest) on Tuesday.

Hankook earlier shut down the plant from March 30 until April 7 because of the coronavirus situation in Hungary and the shutdown of most vehicle makers in Europe. It later extended the shutdown by one week.

Hankook Tire Magyarország employs more than 3,300 people to turn out 19 million tires a year.