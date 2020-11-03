Your cart

Govʼt weighs reintroduction of spring restrictions

 MTI – Econews
 Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 11:30

Hungaryʼs government is considering the reintroduction of restrictions imposed in the spring to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Minister for Families Katalin Novák said on Monday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The pandemic situation is no better than it was a month ago and it is "expected to become much more difficult", Novák said.

The government will take decisions on the matter on Tuesday and Wednesday, she added.

Novák said Hungary is watching closely the situation in Austria, as it did in the spring.

Austria started a partial lockdown on Tuesday that will last until the end of November.

 

 

