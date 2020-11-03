Govʼt to declare state of emergency, introduce night curfew

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government will introduce a state of emergency from midnight on Tuesday to allow quick and timely action to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and impose a range of measures including a night curfew, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Viktor Orbán (Photo: photocosmos1 / Shutterstock.com)

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Orbán said entertainment venues would be closed, and a curfew imposed between midnight and 5 a.m. in the morning.

Public transport service will be expanded during peak travel periods to prevent overcrowding, and parking fees in public areas will be waived, he said.

Orbán noted the government would ask lawmakers to extend the state of emergency for another 90 days.

"Political debates must be put aside. Quick action and timely measures are necessary," he said.

He said it was "absurd" that it took two weeks for Parliament to pass legislation on sanctions for violations of mask-wearing rules.

"If the virus is spreading quickly, we too must be quick," he said.

Orbán said that the infection rate in Austria is one-and-a-half times that in Hungary, but the same levels generally appear in Hungary with a five- to seven-day delay.

If the trend continues, Hungaryʼs hospitals will reach capacity by mid-December, he added.