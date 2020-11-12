Govʼt streamlines licensing procedure for COVID-19 vaccines

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government streamlined the licensing procedure for COVID-19 medicines and vaccines from countries outside of the European Economic Area in a decree published in the latest issue of the official gazette Magyar Közlöny, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The decree, issued under the governmentʼs state-of-emergency powers, allows the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition to issue temporary licenses for such medicines and vaccines for a period of six months. The period may be extended by another six months under extraordinary circumstances.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Government Information Center noted the importance of keeping "bureaucratic hurdles" from preventing quick access to COVID-19 vaccines.