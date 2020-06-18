Govʼt rolls back shopping times for 65 and overs

MTI – Econews

The government decided on Wednesday to roll back restrictions limiting shopping in supermarkets and pharmacies to people aged 65 and over, Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Ministerʼs Office, said at a weekly press briefing on Thursday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The end of the measure is effective from Thursday, Gulyás said.

Since late March, shopping at supermarkets and pharmacies has been limited to 65-and-overs - who are at higher risk of getting sick because of the coronavirus - between 9 a.m. in the morning and noon by government decree.

Retailers and retail workers have pressed for changes to the rules for weeks, since the lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic was lifted.