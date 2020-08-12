Govʼt plans ʼconventionalʼ return to school in September

MTI – Econews

Hungarian students will start the 2020/2021 school year in a "conventional" manner, according to a "normal" schedule, on September 1, the Human Resources Ministry said, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

"The domestic coronavirus situation has developed favorably until now and there is no reason at present to substitute conventional instruction with digital instruction," the ministry said.

Instruction at Hungarian schools was moved to digital classrooms in March as the country went into lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Online learning continued until the end of the school year in June.

The ministry acknowledged that the number of COVID-19 infections is on the rise in many countries and that the case numbers in Hungary suggest a need for caution.

The government and the body coordinating Hungaryʼs response to the pandemic and the epidemiological authority are "continuously assessing the situation and will decide on further measures if necessary", the ministry said.

Schools will be issued a protocol of steps to take to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the ministry said, while stressing the importance of parents keeping sick children with coronavirus symptoms home.

"The introduction of restrictions affecting schools can be avoided with the responsible behavior of parents and compliance with basic precautionary measures," the ministry added.