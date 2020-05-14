Govʼt lifts restrictions on entry for Japanese business travelers

MTI – Econews

The government has added Japan to a list of countries from which business travelers have unrestricted entry into Hungary, state news wire MTI reports, citing a decree published in the official gazette Magyar Közlöny.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The government has allowed unrestricted entry into Hungary for business travelers from Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Korea, Poland, and Slovakia from May 1.

Hungary closed its borders to foreign travelers, with some exceptions, from March 17 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

