Govʼt launches pre-registration campaign for COVID-19 vaccination

Hungaryʼs government will launch a website to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccination in the coming week, Gergely Gulyás, who heads the Prime Ministerʼs Office, said at a weekly press briefing on Thursday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
Pre-registration will take place at vakcinainfo.gov.hu, Gulyás said.
Pensioners will be sent letters with postage-paid replies regarding registration for COVID-19 vaccination from chief medical officer Cecília Müller, he added.
