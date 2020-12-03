Govʼt launches pre-registration campaign for COVID-19 vaccination

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government will launch a website to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccination in the coming week, Gergely Gulyás, who heads the Prime Ministerʼs Office, said at a weekly press briefing on Thursday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Photo by BaLL LunLa / Shutterstock.com

Pre-registration will take place at vakcinainfo.gov.hu, Gulyás said.

Pensioners will be sent letters with postage-paid replies regarding registration for COVID-19 vaccination from chief medical officer Cecília Müller, he added.