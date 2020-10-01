Govʼt extends temporary border controls for another month

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government has extended temporary border controls introduced on September 1 to contain the spread of the coronavirus by another month, state news wire MTI reports, citing a decree published in the latest issue of the official gazette Magyar Közlöny.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The decree establishing the temporary border controls was to have expired on October 1. The new decree pushes back that date to November 1.

Hungary closed its borders to most foreigners on September 1 because of the high number of COVID-19 cases that had originated abroad.