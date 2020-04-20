Govʼt eases rules on intellectual property use for e-classrooms

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government has decided to ease restrictions on the use of intellectual property for instructional purposes to support online classes taking place because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Hungarian Intellectual Property Office told Hungarian news agency MTI on Saturday.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Under the decision - outlined in a decree published under a state of emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic - teachers and students may use entire chapters of books as well as newspaper articles for use in online classrooms.

It also allows the use of longer passages from literary works, entire short films or musical works.

Hungarian primary and secondary school students started learning from home, using digital tools, in the middle of March.