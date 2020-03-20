Your cart

Govʼt designates companies of key importance

 MTI – Econews
 Friday, March 20, 2020, 13:25

A government action group set up to manage the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Hungary on Thursday identified companies "of key importance to the operation of the country", state news wire MTI reports.

The operator of the Paks nuclear power plant is one of the 71 identified companies.

The 71 state- and privately-owned companies and entities have now started working with delegates of the defense ministry helping coordination efforts, a statement on honvedelem.hu said.

The companies and organizations on the list include MVM Paksi Atomerőmű, the operator of the Paks nuclear power plant, oil and gas company MOL, the National Bank of Hungary, the Budapest Stock Exchange, air traffic controller HungaroControl, retail chain operator Auchan and railway company MÁV.

 

 

