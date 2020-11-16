Govʼt decrees free internet for households in digital education

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government has ordered 30 days of free internet service for households in which students and teachers are taking part in online education as a result of pandemic restrictions, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Households eligible for the free internet service must inform their ISPs.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced the measure in a video posted on his Facebook page.

"In plain language, this means that anybody participating in digital instruction and using the internet for that purpose may use it free of charge during the period [of online learning]," he said.

"There will be a debate about this with [ISPs], but itʼs important that families get this support," he added.

Students from the ninth grade on up returned to digital classrooms on November 11 as tighter restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 came into force.