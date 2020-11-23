Govʼt declares free overnight parking at commercial garages

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government has declared overnight parking in commercial garages and parking lots free of charge while a curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus is in place, state news wire MTI reports, citing a decree published in the latest issue of the official gazette Magyar Közlöny.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The decree, in force from Monday, November 23, until December 11, applies to all commercial P+Rs, parking garages and parking lots in residential areas. Operators must provide for use of the parking areas free of charge between 7 p.m. in the evening and 7 a.m. in the morning; however, motorists will be charged for vehicles left in garages and parking lots outside of that period.

A separate government resolution instructs ministers and local governments to open the parking lots of the institutions they oversee to the public, free of charge, between 7 p.m. in the evening and 7 a.m. in the morning.