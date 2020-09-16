Govʼt decides on sanctions for failure to wear masks in shops

Nicholas Pongratz

Hungaryʼs government decided on sanctions for failing to comply with rules on mask-wearing in shops last weekend, after the number of daily COVID-19 infections reached a record two days in a row, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in an interview with public television channel M1.

Photo by Gulliver20 / Shutterstock.com

Both shops and violators will be fined for first-time offenses; shops will be issued warnings for second-time offenses; and third-time offenses will result in shop closures, Orbán said.

Based on feedback from 1.8 million Hungarians who returned national consultation survey forms on pandemic measures, Orbán said people expect government, healthcare, and economic authorities to keep Hungary in a functioning state and not to allow the virus to "cripple" the country or the everyday lives of Hungarians.