Govʼt cancels August 20 natʼl holiday events

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government has decided to cancel events marking the August 20 national holiday this year to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Ministerʼs Office, said at a weekly press briefing on Thursday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

He said the decision was "unfortunate" but was the "best one possible" based on the recommendation of the chief medical officer and the body coordinating Hungaryʼs response to the pandemic.

Under normal circumstances, Hungarians celebrate Saint Stephenʼs Day with events and fireworks displays.