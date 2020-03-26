Govʼt bans export of hydroxychloroquine sulfate

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government has banned the export of hydroxychloroquine sulfate, a drug that is being used in several countries to treat COVID-19 patients, the Government Communication Centre told state news wire MTI.

Image by Stig Alenas / Shutterstock.com

A government decree bans the export of the active ingredient while Hungary is under a state of emergency.

"As Hungary is one of the worldʼs biggest exporters of this active ingredient, the protection of the Hungarian public and ensuring their supply of medicines now comes first," the center said.

Drugs with the active ingredient hydroxychloroquine sulfate made by Teva and Sanofi are used to treat malaria, arthritis, and lupus.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including on weekends, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.