Govʼt allocates HUF 14 bln for PCR tests

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 10:00

According to a government decree, the government has allocated a total of HUF 14 billion from the central budget for the National Public Health Center to perform PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests for COVID-19, writes Világgazdaság. 

Photo by Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com

The price of a test is about HUF 19,500, so the amount is enough to perform 728,000 tests. As of October 1, this means just over 8,000 tests a day.

Currently, roughly 11,000-13,000 tests are performed daily, but the data shows that this is not enough.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), enough tests should be performed to keep the rate of positive results below 5%. However, this rate has been higher since mid-September, above 10%, according to recent data.

 

 

