Government job retention program attracts 62,000 requests

Ekaterina Sidorina

The job protectiion program launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency, has attracted 62,000 requests, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced today (Sunday, May 10).

In an interview with Kossuth Radio, the minister mentioned the government’s discussions about doubling the originally planned HUF 50 billion budget, as the numbers of companies applying is expected to grow.

Szijjártó believes that the high interest indicates successful cooperation between the government and Hungarian business sector.

“A whole new race will be launched, with new players, and the success of firms will depend on what starting position they have been able to take,” he added.

