Free IT training course attracts nearly 37,000 participants.

Ekaterina Sidorina

A free eight-week IT training course attracted almost 37 000 people during the course of its frist week, Deputy Minister Tamás Schanda, of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology, said during the Operational Group briefing today (Sunday, May 17).

Image by TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com

Schanda pointed out that even though "Aprilʼs economic data is expected to be overwhelming", the country will be able to prepare the population for this and overcome work-related difficulties with similar programs.

The application period for the IT course runs until May 31.

