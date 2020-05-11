Foreign seasonal workers allowed for harvesting

Nicholas Pongratz

As a result of an amendment to the government decree published last week on the initiative of the National Chamber of Agriculture, in addition to cross-border commuting, seasonal workers from neighboring countries can take part in harvesting, provided they have a medical examination before entering, and no suspicion of coronavirus infection was identified, according to magyarmezogazdasag.hu.

For their trip to Hungary, the competent border police office must be notified at least 48 hours before the planned entry, indicating the name of the seasonal worker, document number, place of accommodation, and planned place and date of work.

Thanks to the measure, the need for labor that cannot be covered by domestic workers can be solved, thus providing significant assistance, mainly to the horticultural sector, in reducing the damage caused by the coronavirus, the agriculture website adds.