First coronavirus death in Hungary confirmed

A 75-year-old man has passed away shortly after he was transported to the South Pest Central Hospital displaying symptoms of the new coronavirus and pneumonia, according to a press briefing by the Operative Corps.
The man became the first confirmed victim of coronavirus in Hungary. He was a resident of Budapestʼs District XVIII, according to a Facebook post by Sándor Szaniszló, the districtʼs mayor.
At the time of writing, there are 32 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, and 159 people are currently quarantined, according to koronavirus.gov.hu.
