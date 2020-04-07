Fewer planes means less weather data

Nicholas Pongratz

Due to the shutdown of air traffic, we also know less about the weather; instead of the 700,000 data points a day, only a few thousand arrive to model the weather, writes magyarmezogazdasag.hu.

The problem was signaled by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), which points out that if the amount of incoming data decreases, the reliability of weather forecasts may also become less accurate.

The same applies to the forecasting of catastrophic meteorological phenomena, which increases the risk for countries at risk in this way. To model the weather, you need as much measurement data as possible about the current weather conditions.

The aircraft’s sensors record air temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction, and vertical movement of the atmosphere. The almost complete suspension of global aviation will therefore have dramatic effects on meteorological forecasts as well, magyarmezogazdasag.hu notes.