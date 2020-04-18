Farmers to get animal welfare payments from next week

Ekaterina Sidorina

The Ministry of Agriculture has announced it will begin making payments to farmers for improved animal welfare measures against the likes of swine fever and bird flu from next week, writes the AM Press Office.

Photo by Pixabay

Farmers will be receiving a total of HUF 3.156 billion for poultry, HUF 1.68 bln for pork and HUF 1.8 bln for breeding sows. Some 2,370 poultry producers and 1,540 pig farmers are participating in animal welfare programs.

The Ministry of Agriculture and the Hungarian State Treasury states that, in the current COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that farmers have sufficient liquidity, therefore the payments to those entitled to them should be payed as soon as possible.

Hungary is one of the few countries that subsidies farmers to encourage the provision of animal welfare conditions beyond EU conditions.

