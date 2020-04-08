Epidemic costs store chains at least HUF 25-30 bln

Nicholas Pongratz

In addition to rising purchase prices and labor costs, direct extraordinary expenses due to the coronavirus epidemic have cost store chains tens of billions of forints so far, secretary-general of the National Trade Association (OKSZ) György Vámos told penzcentrum.hu.

Photo by Anna Fedorova_it/Shutterstock.com

Direct costs such as more frequent cleaning, as well as healthcare, must be taken into account, Vámos said.

Procurement of equipment, materials, printing of information materials, more frequent disinfection of cash registers and counters, the cost of cleaning agents, disinfectants, etc., may have cost department store chains at least HUF 25 bln-30 bln so far, penzcentrum.hu adds.