Elderly in District IX to get free coronavirus testing

Ekaterina Sidorina

Elderly citizens of District IX in Budapest will be able to receive free COVID-19 testing, the district’s mayor Krisztina Baranyi has announced via Facebook.

Illustrative photo only, by Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com

The tests will be provided to asymptomatic patients above the age of 65, or to those quarantined with the virus but without a prior examination.

The funding of the testing was made possible by the Hungarian-born investor-philanthropist György Soros, who has bought 5,000 COVID-19 PCR tests and laboratory capacity for the capital, 160 pieces of which will be handed over to the people of the district, the mayor stated.

That is likely to prove unpopular with the national government, which is deeply suspicious of Sorosʼs liberal and internationalist world view, and seen him as something akin to public enemy number one.

"We buy tests from our own resources for our local government employees, health care and social workers. You can apply at koronateszt@ferencvaros.hu, we will send all information to applicants by e-mail," writes Baranyi.

