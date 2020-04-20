EC clears EUR 88 mln Hungarian aid scheme for researchers affected by pandemic

MTI – Econews

The European Commission approved a EUR 88 million Hungarian aid scheme to support researchers in all sectors affected by the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Framework adopted by the EC on March 19 and amended on April 3, 2020. The EC concluded the plan is "necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a member state".

The EC noted that the measure will compensate the wage costs for employees who qualify as researchers and developers and is limited to undertakings which would otherwise lay off personnel due to the coronavirus outbreak; the aid intensity complies with the maximum 80% allowed by the Temporary Framework; and the plan respects the maximum duration of 12 months.

