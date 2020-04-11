Easter celebration via Skype due to the increased pace of coronavirus

Ekaterina Sidorina

Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller has warned that the pace of the COVID-19 spread had accelerated, with numbers of infected continuously growing.

Photo by YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV/Shutterstock.com

During the Operational Group briefing on April 11, Müller once again stressed that this years’ Easter celebration should not involve anyone except those living together in the same house. Dinners with the wider family should instead be organized via Skype.

The Chief Medical Officer made special mention of stress-coping mechanisms. She advised that people take good care of their general fitness, maintain healthy eating patterns and, of course, avoid going out as much as possible.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including on weekends, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.