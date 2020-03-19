Dozens of foreign citizens stuck at Budapest Airport

Bence Gaál

Dozens of foreign citizens are stuck at Ferenc Liszt International Airport despite having Hungarian registration cards, due to the Hungarian governmentʼs decision to close the countryʼs borders, according to a report by U.K. news site theguardian.com.

The Guardianʼs CEE correspondent Shaun Walker writes that he is in a room by the airportʼs departure gate, in close confinement with about 60 people.

According to the report, European Economic Area nationals with permanent residency permits are allowed to enter Hungary, but most Europeans who live and work in Hungary are only in possession of registration cards, the main legal requirement.

The journalist writes that yesterday, European embassies had been led to believe that citizens with registration in Hungary, able to prove links to the country, would be allowed to enter.

This morning, those in the transit are were told that they had a choice of flying home or waiting an indefinite period of time for approval to enter the country, according to Walker.

Update:

Recognizing that it would, at the very least, create uncertainty, and quite possibly real problems, the British Embassy says that it has been working on the issue with the Hungarian government since the latter announced the ban on non-Hungarian citizens entering the country.

British Ambassador Iain Lindsay told the Budapest Business Journal, “We are encouraging the Hungarian government to allow all British residents of Hungary to re-enter the country.”

A British Embassy spokesperson referred concerned British citizens to the information it has published on its Facebook page (ukinhungary) and the FCO travel advice for Hungary. The spokesperson added that the embassy would share more details as soon as it was able via Facebook and other social media outlets.