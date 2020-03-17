Details of coronavirus containment measures published

MTI – Econews

Details of further measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus were outlined in a decree published in an issue of the official journal Magyar Közlöny late Monday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Claudio Divizia/Shutterstock.com

The decree bans guests from dining in at catering establishments between 3 p.m. and 6 a.m., but guests will still be allowed to place orders, pay for them and pick them up on site during that period.

The decree instructs people 70 years and older to stay in their homes and assigns local mayors the task of providing them with assistance.

The decree also bans all indoor and outdoor concerts and dance performances, and it prohibits gatherings at event locales, regardless of location or number of participants. Exempt from the ban are religious ceremonies, civil weddings, and funerals.

Furthermore, the decree prohibits all retail businesses from operating between 3 p.m. and 6 a.m. in the morning with the exemption of stores that sell food, household chemicals, hygiene products, and medicines. The restrictions do not apply to petrol stations and tobacco shops either.

People who violate the restrictions are subject to fines of between HUF 5,000 and HUF 500,000. The police have been tasked with enforcing the restrictions.

The decree gives the Minister for Innovation and Technology access to and the right to manage "any data available" with the aim of "preserving the health and life of Hungarian citizens". Data requested by the minister must be provided by state and local government bodies, businesses and private individuals.

The decree mandates the Minister of Human Capacities to create a database of people in healthcare training at colleges and universities whose services could be required in a healthcare crisis.

The decree is in force from Tuesday.