Deputy British Ambassador confirmed as coronavirus victim

Bence Gaál

The British Embassy in Hungary has confirmed the death of Deputy Ambassador Steven Dick, who became the 10th victim of coronavirus in Hungary at the age of 37, according to a report by news site Index.hu.

Steven Dick (Photo by gov.uk)

Dick began working as Deputy Ambassador in Hungary at the end of 2019. He served in locations such as Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, and Syria before his appointment.

According to a report by international news wire Reuters, U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, "I am desperately saddened by the news of Steven’s death and my heart goes out to his parents Steven and Carol. Steven was a dedicated diplomat and represented his country with great skill and passion. He will be missed by all those who knew him and worked with him."

As the Budapest Business Journal reported earlier today, the number of coronavirus victims rose to 10 by Wednesday morning. While government coronavirus information website koronavirus.gov.hu did confirm that one of the two latest fatalities was a British man, it provided no further information about the victimʼs identity at the time.